Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Will Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller create history, BREAKS records of Allu Arjun and Prabhas’ films?

Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform well at the box office. Although there has been a slight drop in the collection due to weekdays, the grip of the film still remains strong.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform well at the box office. Ranveer Singh's film has been the talk of the town ever since its release. Now the film has reached its 18th day and despite this, its earnings continue to grow. Although there has been a slight drop in the collection due to weekdays, the grip of the film still remains strong. As per the opening figures of Day 18, the film has collected around Rs 2.26 crore net. The film is currently running in around 2,923 shows across India. After reaching the third week, the earnings of the films are usually very low, but this film has impressed everyone with its steady earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Talking about the total collection so far, the India net collection of Dhurandhar 2 has reached Rs 987.28 crore. At the same time, its India gross collection has reached 1, 181.97 crore. These figures show that the film is soon going to join the Rs 1000 crore club, which fans are eagerly waiting for. However, it is yet to break the Indian record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore). Despite this, the film has already surpassed big films like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and KGF Chapter 2.

All about Dhurandhar 2’s success

The earning trend of the film shows that even after getting a tremendous opening in the beginning, its craze has not decreased. Especially on weekends, there is a jump in the film's earnings, due to which the total collection increases rapidly. At the same time, a slight drop in weekdays is normal.

What is the story of Dhurandhar 2?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is loved by the audience. Ranveer Singh's performance in the film was much appreciated. His powerful performance has made the film even more powerful. All about Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh plays the role of an Indian spy who goes to the enemy country and completes the mission to destroy the underworld and terror network. This section of the story presents the first appearance of his character which shows his transformation into Hamza Ali Majri. The film features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Yami Gautam who play important roles in the story.

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