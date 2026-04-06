Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 19: Ranveer Singh-Adity Dhar’s film makes decent start on Monday, earns Rs 40 lakhs

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to perform well at the box office. The film reached its first Hindi film record when it exceeded Rs 1000 crore in net collection at Indian theaters on Sunday after three weeks.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to perform well at the box office. On Sunday, by the end of the third week, the film's net collection crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve this record. Audiences are still excited to watch the film in theatres, but the middle days of the week saw a slight drop in earnings. So far, the total gross collection in India is Rs 1, 214.22 crore and the net collection is Rs 1, 014.18 crore. However, the final collection in India is yet to be reported.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

According to reports by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2’s day 19 collection report was Rs 0.41 crore net. The film is currently running in 2,607 shows. In the third weekend that is Day 18, the film also earned a good amount of money. 28.75 crore net from 14,229 shows on Sunday. The average occupancy in theatres on this day was 33.6 percent, indicating that the film continues to be the audience's favourite even after two weeks.

Dhurandhar 2-day-wise collection

In the third weekend, it earned Rs 21.55 crore on Day 16, which is Friday. On Day 17, that is Saturday, the earnings increased to Rs 25.65 crore. In this way, the earnings from Friday to Sunday saw a steady jump, which led to a strong performance over the weekend.

The film collected a total of Rs 263.65 crore in its second week. The daily collection between Day 9 and Day 15 ranged between Rs 18.30 crore and Rs 68.10 crore. The average occupancy in theatres during the period ranged from 18.1 percent to 48.5 percent.

In the first week, the film built a strong base. The opening day 0 previews had earned Rs 43 crore. The first Sunday, which is Day 4, earned the highest Rs 114.85 crore net. In the first eight days, the film's daily earnings ranged between Rs 43 crore and Rs 114.85 crore. The number of shows increased from 11,294 to over 21,000.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Ranveer Singh played the role of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan's Lyari area and tries to dismantle the terror network.

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