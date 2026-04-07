Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie continues its BLOCKBUSTER run, earns Rs 1021 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its blockbuster run, crossing 1000 crore in India and 1600 crore worldwide, with strong third-week collections led by Ranveer Singh.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 19: Aditya Dhar’s spy film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still doing very well at the box office. Even in its third week, the film is holding strong. On its third Monday, it earned ₹7.79 crore in India, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹1021.56 crore. The film had already made ₹674.17 crore in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in the second.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Over the recent weekend, its earnings picked up again- ₹21.55 crore on Friday, followed by ₹25.65 crore on Saturday and ₹28.75 crore on Sunday. Although collections dropped slightly on Monday, the film continues to perform steadily.

Globally, the film crossed ₹1600 crore within just 18 days, marking a huge achievement.

Sara Arjun's BTS photos are all about...

Meanwhile, Sara Arjun recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on Instagram, featuring moments with director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh. Posting the pictures, she wrote, “The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself.”

She added, “But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame. This post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Durandhar 1 & 2.” Sara went on to thank Aditya and the rest of the team for the films, ending her note with, “Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let’s all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. Dhurandhar 2, like the previous film, was prohibited in the Gulf nations and Pakistan but distributed abroad.

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