Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film SMASHES records ahead of Eid weekend, earns over Rs 200 crore in two days

Huge crowds are seen in theatres to watch Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. According to reports, the shows are going houseful in many places. Read on to know the box office collection of the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 2: The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing great at the box office. The film performed even better on the second day. According to early reports, the film earned around Rs 80 crore on Friday. With this, the film's two-day total collection (including paid previews) has crossed Rs 200 crore. This is being considered a huge achievement for the film, and the overwhelming response of the audience is clearly visible. Also Read Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller OUTSHINES Pawan Kalyan’s film

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on day 2?

The film's occupancy on the second day was about 62.6 percent, which is considered very good. The Hindi version earned Rs 78.94 crore. According to Sacnilk reports, the film's total collection in India has so far reached about Rs 226.27 crore. Huge crowds are seen in theatres to watch the film, and shows are going houseful in many places.

What to expect from Dhurandhar 2?

The film is now entering the Eid weekend, which is expected to further increase its earnings. On the first day, the film had a grand opening of more than 100 crores, and strong earnings are now being predicted for Saturday and Sunday as well. Trade experts believe that the film can join the Rs 500 crore club worldwide in its opening weekend itself.

Dhurandhar 2 regional collection

The performance in the South market has given the film a huge opening, with releases in more than 20,000 screens in India. However, its performance in South languages has been weak, as the film's dubbed version has not been released widely there. On the second day, it collected Rs 0.24 crore in Tamil, Rs 0.76 crore in Telugu, Rs 0.01 crore in Malayalam, and Rs 0.02 crore in Kannada. Most of the film's revenue is coming from the Hindi market.

All about Dhurandhar 2

The story and star cast of the film feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role, playing the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Aditya Dhar has directed the film. The film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The story revolves around the life of Hamza Ali Mazari, who lives a secret, difficult life in Pakistan to serve his country. It is an action-thriller film that is very much liked by the audience, and its earnings are expected to increase in the coming days.

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