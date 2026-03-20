Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller holds STRONG, inches close to Rs 170 crore

Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run on Day 2, earning 19.81 crore, as of now, and pushing its worldwide total close to 200 crore with steady audience turnout.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: According to Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge made an estimated Rs 139.78 crore net in India on Day 1 (including Rs 43 crore from paid screenings on Day 0). On its first day of release, the movie made ₹236.63 crore worldwide, including in India and other countries. Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the opening day records of Border 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal to become the largest opener of 2026.

As per Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's film is the fifth Indian film to have grossed more than 200 crores in advance sales. A ₹400 crore opening weekend is already anticipated by trade analysts, and the movie is headed toward a possible ₹1,000 crore lifetime. As the data come in, stay tuned for real-time, daily updates.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2

As of Day 2, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is holding strong at the box office after its huge opening. The film is running in about 11,664 shows, which shows just how widely it has been released and how much demand there is.

So far on its second day, it has earned around ₹19.81 crore net (live), suggesting that audiences are still turning up in good numbers. The film has now earned ₹196.01 crore in total gross revenue while its net revenue reaches ₹165.36 crore.

The movie shows successful Day 2 results because its Day 1 box office sales maintained their value throughout the second day of the movie's release. The multiple regions which saw high customer turnout show that audiences responded positively to the movie, which featured its main actors.

That said, these are still early figures, and the final Day 2 numbers are yet to come in. But going by the current trend, the film looks set for a solid run and could cross even bigger milestones in the days ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 occupancy

The Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun starrer had an overall Hindi occupancy of 36.54% on day 2, March 20.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is about an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's crime syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan, avenging the 26/11 attacks and fighting larger dangers. Principal photography began in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and ended in October 2025, following on from the first part. Filming was conducted in Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, India, and Thailand, with certain locations doubling for Pakistan-set scenes.

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