Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh has to outsmart THIS superstar; it is not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas

As Dhurandhar 2 continues to smash Box Office records, there is a surprise rival he has to combat. Who is it?

Dhurandhar 2: There has been a massive buzz around the box office collection of Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer Dhurandhar 2. The movie had a strong performance on the second day of its release, and successfully made its entry into the Rs 200 crore club. Such has been its impact that the film surpassed second-day collection figures of several popular films. Internationally too, Dhurandhar 2 has seen a massive collection and surged ahead of numerous other movies. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and features Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Yami Guatam in keey roles.

How much did 'Dhurandhar 2' earn on its second day?

The film - featuring Ranveer Singh as the lead - has managed to mint Rs 145 crore net on its day 1. On second day, it earned another Rs 81 crore. With this, the film's domestic collection stands at Rs 226 crore net (Rs 269 crore gross). Hence, Dhurandhar 2 created the record of earning two best single-day collections by a Hindi film in India. The film is also expected to do well during its first weekend. Trade pundits believe it will earn another Rs 100 crore net on at least one day, if both looks tough.

Who is Dhurandhar 2 star's biggest rival?

Since within 48 hours of its release, Dhurandhar 2 has created history, it has joined Ranveer Singh's top 5 films. It has surpassed Bajirao Mastani's lifetime collection of 184 crores. It is also expected to surpass Simmba's Rs 240.22 crore mark. This should happen on Saturday. With this, Dhurandhar 2 will become Ranveer Singh's third biggest film. Hence, Ranveer Singh's biggest competitor is not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas. Instead, it is Ranveer Singh.

Take a look at TOP 8 highest grossing films of Ranveer Singh's career (India net collection)

Dhurandhar: 894.49 crores

Padmaavat: Rs 300.26 crore

Simmba: Rs 240.22 crore

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 226.27 crore* (in 2 days)

Bajirao Mastani: Rs 184 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Rs 153.30 crore

Gully Boy: Rs 139.38 crore

Ram Leela: Rs 117.53 crores

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