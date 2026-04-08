Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 20: Can Ranveer Singh-starrer BEAT Baahubali 2's domestic earnings?

Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run on Day 20, crossing 1000 crore net in India and surpassing Baahubali 2, as the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller eyes the all-time record.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 20: Even in its third week of release, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller appears to be going strong. Dhurandhar The Revenge has dethroned Baahubali 2 at the box office! Aditya Dhar's directing became the first Hindi film to reach the ₹1000 crore net mark in India, making it the second-highest grosser in Indian cinema history.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 garnered ₹10.10 crore on its 20th day of release. Despite a fall in mid-week earnings, the film still surpasses SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime India haul of ₹1,030.42 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has grossed ₹1,237.21 crore in India, with a net collection of ₹1,033.37 crore.

Dhurandhar aims to surpass the lifetime earnings of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rise (₹1,234.10 crore) to become the highest-grossing Indian release of all time. To shatter the record, the film must sustain its pace over the following few days. So far, it has eclipsed the lifetime India receipts of films like KGF: Chapter 2 (₹859.70 crore), RRR (₹782.20 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (₹646 crore).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Viral Kohli hails Dhurandhar 2

Virat Kohli hailed the film recently on his Instagram Stories. “Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW,” he wrote.

About Dhurandhar 2

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, acts as a sequel to the 2025 smash Dhurandhar. While the previous film depicted Ranveer's character Hamza penetrating Pakistan's political system and underworld, the sequel focuses on his roots as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also shows him rising through the ranks and becoming the kingpin of Lyari while carrying out his objective to eliminate Pakistan's terror network. Celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher, and Alia Bhatt have praised the film, which also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

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