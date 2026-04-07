Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's blockbuster CROSSES Rs 1226 crore despite weekday drop

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh grosses 0.92 crore on Day 20, bringing its total India collection to 1,226.80 crore and global total to 1,622.72 crore, despite a slowdown in weekday earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 20: Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, appeared to be slowing down on its third Monday. At the domestic box office, the movie barely made ₹10 crore on day 19, bringing its total to ₹1,023.77 crore (net). According to Sacnilk, the global total is ₹1,622.72 crore at the moment. Dhurandhar: The Revenge brought in a net of ₹10 crore from 13,736 shows on day 19, bringing the total gross to ₹1,225.72 crore thus far. Dhurandhar 2 made an incredible ₹674.17 crore in its first week.

The second week saw a sharp decline in numbers, with the domestic market earning ₹263.65 crore. Dhurandhar 2 began its box office trip on March 19 with ₹102.55 crore, making the most of the long weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20

As of Day 20, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 3,731 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.92 crore, according to the Sacnilk report. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,226.80 crore and total India net to ₹1,024.69 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collections

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has been a huge hit at the movie office. Dhurandhar 2 is currently the first Indian movie to earn more than $25 million in North America and €1 million in Germany, surpassing its predecessor's lifetime record in just ten days.

A total of Rs 1622 crore was earned at the global box office during the film's first two explosive weeks, which were distinguished by record milestones. This multi-starrer movie crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in its third weekend, which is uncommon for Bollywood movies these days, making it the largest Hindi opening ever.

About Dhurandhar 2

When Dhurandhar was released in December 2025, it became the best-grossing movie of the year and the greatest earner in a single language. In just 11 days, the sequel exceeded Dhurandhar's lifetime earnings.

In this instalment, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Rampal return to their roles.

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