Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film BEATS Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1033 crore

Dhurandhar 2 continues its steady run at the box office, crossing 1,033 crore net in India, as Day 21 early estimates show the film maintaining momentum in its third week.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 21: On Day 20, Dhurandhar 2 continued to do well, grossing ₹10.10 Cr from 13,554 shows around India. The movie's net collection in India was ₹1,033.37 Cr, while its overall gross in India was ₹1,237.21 Cr, indicating a long run in theatres. According to Sacnilk's final estimates, the Day 20 number indicated a small increase over Day 19, when the film received ₹10.00 Cr net. Despite lower occupancy levels compared to the opening days and the popular first weekend, the 1.0% gain indicated consistent audience interest throughout the third week.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge established a solid foundation with ₹674.17 Cr net throughout the first eight days. Day 0 previews, which took in ₹43.00 Cr from 11,294 shows, and Day 1, which brought in ₹102.55 Cr from 21,633 shows with 56.6% occupancy across formats, provided early momentum. Having said that, let's have a look at how much it collected on day 21 (Wednesday).

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21

As of Day 21, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently running across 2,462 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.35 crore, according to Sacnilk early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,237.62 Cr and total India net to ₹1,033.72 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

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Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2's collection

The domestic earnings of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which made ₹1,030.42 crore (net), have already been surpassed by Dhurandhar 2. Even if Dhurandhar 2's domestic collection is more close to Pushpa 2's, there are still a few key elements before the former overtakes the latter.

Will Dhurandhar 2 surpass Pushpa 2 in Indian market?

Pushpa 2 contributed an astounding ₹511.70 crore from the South Indian states in addition to a spectacular ₹945.75 crore from the Hindi market. With ₹960.54 crore, Dhurandhar 2 matched the Hindi contribution; however, compared to Allu Arjun's blockbuster, it was unable to earn an astounding amount from the Southern states.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025, became the best-grossing film of the year as well as the greatest earner in a single language. Within 11 days, the new picture outgrossed Dhurandhar's lifetime earnings.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt return for this instalment.

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