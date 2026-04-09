Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film faces dip, yet keeps record-breaking run alive

Dhurandhar 2 has been successful in holding its ground on Day 21, even though the numbers witnessed a sharp dip. But with Ranveer Singh leading the charge, it continues to win hearts and stay strong at the box office.

Looks like Dhurandhar: The Revenge will not slow down anytime soon. Even after three weeks in theatres, Aditya Dhar’s much-loved spy thriller is successful in raking in big numbers at Box Office. With Ranveer Singh leading the charge as Hamza Ali Mazari, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to perform strongly not only in India but overseas too. Since Dhurandhar: The Revenge has struck a chord with the viewers, it has comfortably secured its spot among the biggest Indian blockbusters ever. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 managed to rake in an estimated Rs 7.90 crore (India net) across all languages on day 21. Even though it witnessed a dip in the third week, the film successfully crossed Rs 1,030 crore in its total domestic collection. Read on to know how Ranveer Singh-starrer has performed so far.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on day 21?

According to the recent update from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 7.90 crore on its third Wednesday in theatres. This shows that the film had witnessed a steep dip in earnings as compared to day 20. For the unversed, the film had earned Rs 10 crore for the last two days. This is the first time that the film saw its collection in single digits. This goes on to prove that the response to the film has been impacted during its third week. The film's total collection - India gross - now stands at Rs 1246.67 crore. Dhurandhar 2's India net collections stands at Rs 1041.27 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 overtakes Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has also been successful in beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in India. With this, it claimed the No. 2 spot among the highest-grossing Indian films. The final milestone for thee film will be to beat Pushpa 2: The Rule. After around 20 days, Dhurandhar 2 earned approximately Rs 1,033 crore India net, and surpassed Baahubali 2's Rs 1,030 crore. Globally, it earned over Rs 1,600 crore, aand emerged as the second-highest worldwide grosser among Indian films.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurnadhar 2 had released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages. Its paid premieres were held on March 18. The sequel revolved around how Jaskirat Singh Rangi was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. Dhurandhar 2 also features R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.

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