Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's BLOCKBUSTER gets 1646 shows, earns 0.22 crore by 10 am

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film has witnessed a record-breaking run at Box Office. Read on to know how much the film managed to earn on Day 22.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer - which has hit theatres on March 18 - is currently running in its third week. As expected, the film has entered that phase where its Box Office collections have started to witness a downward trend. With each passing day, the spy actioner has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. On the 18th day of its release, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the first Hindi-language film to mint over Rs 1000 crore net at the Indian box office. Before this it had set several records, including fastest film to earn Rs 500 crore and highest-grossing Hindi release in North America.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on day 22?

According to Sacnilk.com, on day 22 (by 10 am), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was given 1,646 shows. It managed to collect a net of Rs 0.22 crore today. With this, its total India gross collections stands at Rs 1,246.93 crore and total India net about Rs 1,041.49 crore (by 10 am).

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on day 21?

As reported by Sacnilk, on its third Wednesday (Day 21), Dhurandhar 2 saw a 21.8% drop from Day 20's net collection - which stood at Rs 10.10 crore. On Day 21, it earned Rs 7.90 crore across 13,093 shows and witnessed 13.3% occupancy. The total India net collection now stands at Rs 1,041.27 crore and gross collection at Rs 1,246.67 crore. With new releases lined up for April 10, it'd be interesting to see how the film works in its the fourth week at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 is yet to beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise which had earned Rs 1,234.10 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection worldwide

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 also witnessed a dip overseas. It earned Rs 3 crore on Day 21. With this, its total overseas gross stands at Rs 407.00 crore and total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,653.67 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026. It is yet to beat Hollywood films including Scare Out ($196 million) and GOAT ($185.2 million), which have bagged at 8th and 9th positions in the list of top 10 highest-grossers of 2026.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also feature an impressive ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film hasn't just been successful at breaking records, but it has also redefined what a gripping, compelling and truly incredible Bollywood film can achieve worldwide.

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