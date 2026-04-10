Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh's BLOCKBUSTER charges toward HISTORIC milestone

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: How much did Dhurandhar 2 manage to earn on day 23? Read on to know about the film's collection so far.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been on an absolute roll since the time it hit theatres on March 19. Even a day before on March 18 - when the film's paid previews were held - Dhurandhar 2 managed to smash box office records. Going by the film's reception, it won't slow down anytime soon. Featuring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist, Aditya Dhar's film has kept fans and critics happy, and all trade experts hooked. On day 22, it earned Rs 7.15 crore across a massive 12,418 shows, as reported by Sacnilk. Its day 23 looks impressive too? Read on...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 23

As reported by Sacnilk, on day 23, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is running about 1,559 shows. By 10 am, it has earned a net of Rs 0.25 crore. With this, its total India gross collections amounts to Rs 1,255.52 crore. The film's total India net stands at Rs 1,048.67 Cr so far. Dhurandhar 2's India final collections haven't been reported yet.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 22

With the amount earned on day 22, Dhurandhar 2's gross Box Office collection stood at Rs 1,255.33 crore. Interestingly, the film's India net collection stood at Rs 1,048.42 crore now. On day 22, the film earned Rs 3.00 crore from international markets. With this, the film's total overseas amounted to Rs 410.00 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection had amounted to Rs 1,665.23 crore. The film is clearly inching closer to surpassing the domestic collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. To earn the title of India's highest-earning film, Dhurandhar 2 has to beat the record of Pushpa 2 which now stands at Rs 1,234.10 crore in domestic net collections.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 21

Dhurandhar: The Revenge managed to mint Rs 7.90 crore net on Day 21, courtesy 13,093 shows. The film's total domestic net collection amounted to Rs 1,041.27 crore. The film earned Rs 3.00 crore from international markets, which further took its total overseas gross to Rs 407.00 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of the film stood at Rs 1,653.67 crore.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn in first week?

According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 kicked off its theatrical run with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. All through the first week, the film's daily collections ranged between Rs 40 crore and Rs 60 crore before it entered the second weekend. In the second week, the daily collection of the film remained in the range of Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore. If paid previews - which were held on March 18- have to be considered, the film earned Rs 43 crore. Dhurandhar 2 had initially surpassed the domestic net collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which minted Rs 1,030.42 crore.

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