Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24: Did Ranveer Singh's film get IMPACTED by Dacoit and Love Insurance Kompany?

Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run on Day 24, earning 13.5 crore and taking its total to 1,068.92 crore, while surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime collection.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24: Even in its fourth week of release, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 continues to have a dream run at the box office. The espionage action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, was unstoppable for the first two weeks and has since slowed considerably, although it is still playing in theatres. The film opened in theatres last month, on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 grossed ₹13.50 crore on its fourth Saturday in cinemas. The increase is nearly double the previous day's statistics, reaching ₹7.00 crore. The film has been impacted by the fresh releases on Friday, which include Dacoit and Love Insurance Kompany. The film's total collection is presently ₹1,068.92 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 breaks several records

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,030.42 crore). It'll be intriguing to see whether it can surpass the haul of Pushpa 2: The Rise (₹1,234.10 crore). The film has already eclipsed the lifetime India receipts of RRR (₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (₹646 crore), Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (₹859.70 crore), and numerous more significant hits including Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, and Animal. Dhurandhar 2 grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide in its first week. This is the first Bollywood film to reach ₹1000 crore in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Several celebs, including Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, have praised the film on social media.

About Dhurandhar 2

The first film starred Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to bring down a terror network targeting India while also rising through the ranks of Pakistan's underworld.

The second installment of the espionage action thriller reveals the genesis story of Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explains why he becomes the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also depicts Hamza's climb through the ranks of Lyari's underworld and political system to become a kingpin while on a mission to dismantle Pakistan's terrorist network. It also reunites R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more