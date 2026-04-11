Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 24: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller earns Rs 1055 crore

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 24: Aditya Dhar's film continues its massive run with 1050 crore India net total.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 24: The fourth week of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has begun. The film, which was released on March 19, 2026, has already made it into the Rs 1000 crore club and is still making money on day 23. The film has maintained dominance at the box office despite the IPL hype. The movie has already made over Rs 1050 crore before the fourth week. Having said that, let's have a look at how much the film made on day 24.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is presently running 1,078 shows and has earned a net of ₹0.58 crore as of Day 24 (according to Sacnilk early estimates). So far, India's gross and net collections total ₹1,263.95 crore and ₹1,055.70 crore, respectively, with the final collections yet to be reported.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 23

Sacnilk says that the film earned Rs 7.15 crore on its fourth Thursday (day 22). According to the trade report, the film has made Rs 3.84 crore as of Friday, day 23. As a result, the total in India is now Rs 1,052.26 crore net. At the moment, the overall domestic collection is Rs 1,259.76 crore. As the day goes on, the numbers are likely to vary.

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The movie's star cast include Ranveer Singh in the lead and it also features Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and several others in pivotal roles.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is about an undercover Indian intelligence operative who continues to infiltrate Pakistani political power structures and crime syndicates in Karachi while taking revenge for the 26/11 attacks and facing more serious threats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Principal photography started in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and was completed in October 2025. It was shot concurrently with the first section. Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Thailand were all used for filming; several locations were used again for scenes set in Pakistan.

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