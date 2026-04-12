Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film holds STRONG after big weekend jump

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its strong box office run on Day 25, earning 1.13 crore and taking its India net total past 1070 crore after a massive surge on Day 24.

Dhurandhar 2 Box office Collection Day 25: After seeing a sharp decline over the week, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge recovered on Saturday, earning double digits. A downturn was evident when the espionage thriller grossed less than Rs 7 crore, which was its lowest total. Day 24 of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in India brought in a net of ₹13.50 Cr from 8,244 shows, demonstrating the film's continued success at the box office. According to a Sacnilk report, the film's overall net collection in India is ₹1,068.92 Cr, while its gross in India is ₹1,279.80 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 25

As of Day 25, Dhurandhar 2 is currently running across 2,077 shows and has collected a net of ₹1.13 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,281.14 crore and total India net to ₹1,070.05 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Dhurandhar 2 theatre occupancy day 24

With a reported occupancy of 22.38%, morning shows were the weakest. As the day wore on, more people chose the afternoon and evening times for the movie, and this slower start gradually gave way to stronger foot traffic. On day 24, occupancy reached 36.38% in the afternoon, which was the highest attendance. Evening programs trailed closely after at 35.46%, suggesting that prime-time slots were still profitable. Additionally, late-night screenings were fairly stable at 35.15%, indicating steady demand during later hours.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, which debuted on March 19, had an incredible opening week, earning over ₹600 crore. With few dips, the movie continued to gain remarkable pace in the weeks that followed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The film's all-language India (including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada) net stands at about ₹1,065 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing film in India in terms of net collection. The Hindi version mostly contributed the record-breaking statistics. Dhurandhar 2 has solidified its spot among the all-time top global grossers with a worldwide gross exceeding ₹1,600 crore.

Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil are among the other actors in Dhurandhar 2.

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