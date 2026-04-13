Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh’s BLOCKBUSTER races toward Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2; sets THIS record

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to enjoy its strong Box Office run during its fourth week. The Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer has crossed Rs 1,700 crore mark worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 25 Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued its impressive Box Office run on day 25. Going by the amount raked in during its fourth week, the film was successful in holding strong and showed no signs of slowing down. Going by the film's impressive worldwide collection, Ranveer Singh-starrer enjoyed massive popularity among the viewers. As reported by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the first Bollywood film to reach Rs. 1,700 crore worldwide in Phase 1 in 25 days.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office break down

As reported by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 - which features Ranveer Singh as the protagonist Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi - collected Rs 13.50 crore on day 24. With this, the film's India gross collections has amounted to Rs 1,279.80 crore and total India net reached Rs 1,068.92 crore. On day 24, the film recorded 24.3% occupancy and had 8,244 shows. Even though the film had seen a dip in its collection, it gained momentum over the weekend. On day 24, it saw a surge of 92.9%.

Dhurandhar 2 sets new record

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 - which features Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan in key roles - has scored an estimated worldwide collection of RS 1712.98 crore. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has become the first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,700 crore mark without Gulf release. Even though it has crossed The Rs 1700 crore mark, it is yet to beat Pushpa 2's lifetime collection of Rs 1742 crore.

Will Dhurandhar 2 be impacted by the release of Bhooth Bangla?

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to face some impact at the Box Office with the release of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bhooth Bangla. Reason? Humor and horror often draws viewers' attention. While Dhurandhar 2 has enjoyed a strong and steady run, the release of new films will impact its daily collections.

According to reports, Bhooth Bangla’s could register double-digit opening on release day. According to Koimoi, it will rake in Rs 15 crore, and the paid previews on April 16, 2026, will further increase the collection.

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