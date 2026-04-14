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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 26: Can it BEAT Baahubali 2's global earnings?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge crosses 1700 crore worldwide by Day 26, maintaining a strong box office run as it eyes records held by Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 14, 2026 6:06 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 26: Can it BEAT Baahubali 2's global earnings?
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26: Dhurandhar 2 continues to have a remarkable theatrical run, demonstrating tremendous worldwide stamina despite normal weekday reductions. The film has now grossed Rs 1700 crore globally and continues to attract spectators on weekends. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has had an exceptional theatrical run, with tremendous global dominance and sustained public appeal even in the last weeks. The film had typical daily decreases but gained momentum on weekends, helping it reach a huge milestone of Rs 1700 crore globally.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 26: Will Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie BEAT Pushpa 2 soon?

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

By the end of day 26, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grossed around Rs 1711.98 crore globally. India's gross is Rs 1301.97 crore, with worldwide collections totaling Rs 414.50 crore. The Hindi version continues to dominate overall revenues, accounting for a significant chunk of the domestic box office. Despite a daily drop on the fourth Monday, the flick made a live collection of Rs 4.11 crore net in India, indicating that the theatre run has not yet slowed.

Dhurandhar 2 chasing these blockbusters

Despite its huge success, Dhurandhar: The Revenge still trails a few other Indian blockbusters in global rankings. The film is currently chasing: Dangal grosses over Rs 2070 crore globally, Pushpa 2: The Rule costs Rs 1742 crore globally and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion grossed Rs 1788 crore globally.

At its present pace, the film is on track to surpass Pushpa 2, while Baahubali 2 remains a larger standard. Trade analysts feel that the last theatrical phase will determine if it can ascend higher in the all-time rankings.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, whose dream run is still going strong, is a global phenomenon that has redefined the scope and ambition of Indian franchise filmmaking.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 26 Dhurandhar 2 Vs Pushpa 2