Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 26: Will Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie BEAT Pushpa 2 soon...

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge adds 0.36 crore on Day 26, taking its India net past 1084 crore, while the global blockbuster eyes Pushpa 2: The Rise's record.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 26: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar, witnessed an increase in viewership on the fourth Sunday after dropping over the week. While Sunday saw double-digit profits, all eyes are on the fifth Monday (April 13). On Day 25, Dhurandhar 2 maintained its impressive box office performance. With 10,727 shows, the movie made ₹14.75 Cr in India. Sacnilk's final estimations showed that this amount was 9.3% more than yesterday's net collection of ₹13.50 Cr. Let's have a look at how much it collected on day 26.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26

As of Day 26, Dhurandhar 2 is currently running across 2,648 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.36 crore (according to Sacnilk's early estimates). This brings total India gross collections to ₹1,297.91 Cr and total India net to ₹1,084.03 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Without any help from the Gulf and China markets, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a historic accomplishment by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film globally. The movie made over Rs. 1700 crore worldwide in just 24 days, an incredible feat given that it omitted two of the most valuable foreign markets.

Can Dhurandhar 2 overtake Pushpa 2?

The goal of Dhurandhar 2 is to become the third highest-grossing Indian movie ever. It must surpass Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's total revenue of Rs 1744 crore in order to achieve that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

It is quite possible that the Aditya Dhar-directed movie will accomplish the record within 30 days of its box office run given the present pace. By the conclusion of its fifth weekend, the movie will surpass Pushpa 2, even if sales dip down during the fourth week.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, whose dream run is still going strong, is a global phenomenon that has redefined the scope and ambition of Indian franchise filmmaking.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more