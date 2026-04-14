Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 27: Can Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film cross Rs 1100 crore mark in India?

Dhurandhar 2 continues its box office run on day 27, nearing the 1100 crore mark in India despite a sharp dip, with strong overall global collections.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Dhurandhar 2 continue to do well at the box office on day 26. With 10,286 screenings, the movie made ₹5.20 Cr net in India. As a result, India's net income was ₹1,088.62 Cr and its total gross was ₹1,303.37 Cr. According to a report in Sacnilk, the global gross increased to ₹1,718.62 Cr. Day 26's international performance contributed ₹0.75 Cr, bringing the movie's total worldwide gross to ₹415.25 Cr. However, compared to the ₹14.50 Cr net collection the day before, the Day 26 net number of ₹5.20 Cr in India represented a 64.1% decline. The film reaches its fifth Tuesday on April 14. Let's see how much it made on day 27.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27

As of Day 27, Dhurandhar 2 is currently running across 2,705 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.80 crore (according to Sacnilk early estimates). This brings total India gross collections to ₹1,304.31 Cr and total India net to ₹1,089.42 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Language-wise collection

Hindi led the box office receipts for Dhurandhar 2 day 26, with regional versions coming in second. With 9,893 shows and 12.0% occupancy, Hindi screens made a net contribution of ₹5.00 Cr. With 18.0% occupancy, Kannada shows brought in ₹0.03 Cr, while Telugu and Tamil versions had lower but consistent numbers throughout a small number of screenings.

Will Dhurandhar 2 cross Rs 1100 crore mark today?

Will Dhurandhar: The Revenge be able to make above Rs 1100 crore today? The movie is anticipated to hit the feat either on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, albeit the odds are slim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

About Dhurandhar 2

With paid preview screenings on March 18, Dhurnadhar 2 debuted in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all other South Indian languages. The spy thriller stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, in addition to Ranveer Singh.

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