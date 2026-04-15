Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh's film outperforms Dacoit despite 4th week DIP, crosses Rs 1095 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office Day 27: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster surpasses 1095 crore in India, continuing its strong run and outperforming Dacoit in the fourth week.

Durandhar 2 box office collection day 27: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh, has been in theatres for almost a month and is still doing well. Since its March 19 release, the movie has made over ₹1095 crore at the Indian box office. For comparison, Dhurandhar is still making more money than movies like Dacoit, which came out this month.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27

Dhurandhar 2 made ₹6.69 crore net in India on Tuesday, bringing its domestic total to ₹1095.31 crore, according to the trade website Sacnilk. In its first week, the movie made ₹674.17 crore; in its second, ₹263.85 crore; and in its third, ₹110.60 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 reported a ₹7 crore profit on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, it increased, earning ₹13 crore and ₹14.50 crore, respectively. Despite the anticipated decline, it made ₹5.20 crore on Monday.

How much did Dacoit collect in same time period?

For comparison, the Hindi and Telugu versions of Shaneil Deo's film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, brought in ₹6.55 crore on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, it brought in ₹6.85 crore and ₹6.40 crore, respectively. It made ₹2.75 crore on Tuesday and ₹2.70 crore on Monday.

About Dhurandhar 2

After the conclusion of the first movie, the plot goes on. Ranveer Singh portrays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover spy. To find the perpetrators of significant assaults on India, such as 26/11, he infiltrates a criminal and terrorist network in Karachi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor are among the other actors in the movie besides Ranveer Singh. Danish Iqbal also plays a significant part as Dawood Ibrahim's inspiration, "Bade Saab."

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