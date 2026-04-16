Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film nears Rs 1100 crore mark despite midweek DROP

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office Day 28: Ranveer Singh starrer nears 1,100 crore in India, maintaining a strong run despite a midweek dip in collections.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Dhurandhar: The Revenge maintains its box office performance, which has continued for almost one month after its theatrical release. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh and was directed by Aditya Dhar, had its theatrical debut on March 19 2026 and has now spent 28 days in theatres. Dhurandhar 2 maintains its success at the box office because it keeps attracting viewers, which demonstrates its ability to connect with the audience.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 28

The film has reached its fifth week and it needs to cross the ₹1,100 crore mark in India. It may have missed that number by a small margin, but it has already created history by becoming the first film to cross ₹1,000 crore net in a single language- Hindi. That alone makes its box office journey quite remarkable.

On Day 28 (Wednesday), the film did see a dip in collections. After a solid jump on Tuesday, where it earned ₹7.05 crore, the numbers dropped by around 42% the next day, bringing in ₹4.05 crore. This kind of midweek drop isn’t unusual, especially after a long run. Despite that, the overall total remains impressive, with the India net collection now standing at ₹1,099.72 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 overseas collection

Overseas collections have slowed down a bit but are still adding to the film’s overall success. On Day 28, it earned another ₹0.50 crore internationally, taking its overseas total to ₹416.75 crore. Combined with India’s gross collection of ₹1,316.45 crore, the film’s worldwide earnings have reached a massive ₹1,733.20 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

About Dhurandhar 2

The story continues to follow Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover agent navigating dangerous territories. While the first film showed his entry into the system, the sequel focuses on how he rises, takes control, and deals with threats from within.

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