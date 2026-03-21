Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film eyes Rs 500 crore mark, set to break records with South release during Eid weekend

Dhurandhar 2 has set the box office on fire with its release. Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned over Rs 200 crore in its first two days, including paid previews. Read on to know its third-day earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 is making waves at the box office with its impressive collection. The storyline, plot, and direction are largely praised by audiences. Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. He is playing the role of an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the movie. Aditya Dhar has directed the film. The film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The story is about Hamza Ali Mazari, who lives a secret and difficult life in Pakistan to serve his country. This is an action-thriller film, which is being liked by the audience a lot, and its earnings are expected to increase in the coming days.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3

Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned over Rs 200 crore in its first two days, including paid previews. The start of the third day was a bit slow. According to early estimates, the film collected around Rs 4.93 crore on Day 3, taking its total net collection to around Rs 231.20 crore. Although it is less than the first day (102.55 crore) and second day (80.72 crore), the film's hold still remains strong.

Interestingly, despite a slight dip in earnings, the film's occupancy has reached 71.7 per cent, the highest ever. This means that the interest of the audience still remains. Despite fewer shows (around 1,742), people are coming to theatres. A good crowd can be seen in the evening and night shows, and the collection is expected to increase.

Dhurandhar 2 benefits from Eid and South release

Dhurandhar 2 is getting a big benefit from Eid and the weekend. Usually, films released on Eid see a spike in earnings. The Telugu and Tamil versions of the film, which were earlier delayed due to dubbing and certification, were also released on the third day. Now with the release in these languages, the film's earnings are likely to increase gradually. Ranveer Singh's performance and the climax of the film are also being discussed positively by the audience.

Other milestone for Dhurandhar 2

According to trade experts, the total collection of the film on the third day can be between Rs 35 and 40 crore. If this happens, the film can cross the Rs 250 crore mark in three days. After this, there can be a big increase on Sunday. The next target of the film is Rs 350 crore, which it can achieve in the opening weekend.

The next trend and expectations will be very important for the film in the coming two days. If the film continues to attract the audience in the same way, it can run at the box office for a long time and prove to be a blockbuster. So far, the atmosphere of the film is very positive.

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