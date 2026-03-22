Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film SMASHES its own record on the third day, crosses Rs 300 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been performing well at the box office ever since its release. Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film is expected to earn big bucks over the Eid weekend. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been performing well at the box office ever since its release. The film reportedly earned Rs 145 crore on its opening day, including paid previews. It collected Rs 80.72 crore on its second day. Ever since its release, the film has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. The film continued to maintain its record on the third day. According to early reports by Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs 113 crore on the third day. In total, the film's earnings in three days have reached about Rs 339.27 crore, which is being considered a big achievement for Hindi cinema.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

According to the language-wise breakdown, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 105 crore from the Hindi release. Rs 5 crore from Telugu and Rs 2.95 crore from the Tamil versions. The film is doing exceptionally well in India as well as overseas. Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. The film has collected around Rs 96.50 crore from the overseas market. Overall, the film's worldwide collection has gone up to around Rs 501 crore, making it a big hit.

The film is getting a great response abroad, especially in countries like America and Canada. The film is running in more than 4,400 shows, which is a big thing for any Indian film. The huge crowd and good occupancy of the audience is an indication that the craze of the film is not only in India but also abroad.

Will Dhurandhar 2 enter the Rs 2000 crore club?

Looking at the fast pace of the film, trade experts believe that it can also join the Rs 2000 crore club. So far, only Dangal has reached this figure. Dhurandhar 2 can also break the records of Stree 2, Jawaan, and its debut film in the coming days. The film is expected to earn big bucks over the Eid weekend.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Pakistani spy Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is being loved by the audience for its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and brilliant technical work.

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