Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's spy thriller SLOWS DOWN amid Bhoot Bangla release

Dhurandhar 2 box office day 30: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller slows down in week 5, earning 2.70 crore, taking its India net total to 1,105.82 crore despite recent competition from new releases.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 30: Since Dhurandhar 2's debut, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, which stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, among others, has been the buzz of the town. The movie broke box office records and became the first Bollywood movie to earn more than ₹1,000 crore in India. But in its fifth week, it appears to have slowed down. Let's find out how much it collected on day 30 of its release.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 30

According to Sacnilk's most recent report, Dhurandhar 2 made ₹2.70 crore on its 30th day of release. It marks the movie's lowest single-day receipts since its premiere. As a result, India's entire gross receipts are now ₹1,323.62 crore, while its total net income is ₹1,105.82 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 has suffered a setback due to the release of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. Today's theatrical debut of the horror comedy has brought in over 13 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 records

In its first week of release, Dhurandhar 2 brought in ₹674.17 crore. The movie made ₹263.65 crore in its second week of release. The movie made ₹110.60 crore at the conclusion of its third week. The total for the fourth week is ₹54.21 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has so far surpassed the lifetime India receipts of RRR (₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (₹646 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (₹859.70 crore), and a number of other significant hits, including Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, and Animal.

About Dhurandhar 2

With paid premieres on March 18, Dhurandhar 2 opened in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all other South Indian languages. In the first movie, Ranveer Singh played an Indian spy who climbs the ranks of Pakistan's underworld while infiltrating gangs in Lyari to destroy a terror network that targets India. It focused on hidden intelligence operations against the backdrop of terror and geopolitical events such as the 26/11 Mumbai assaults, the 2001 Parliament Attack, and the hijacking of the Kandahar airliner.

His training to become Hamza Ali Mazari was depicted in the sequel. It advances the plot by depicting him seizing control of Lyari's power structure while attempting to destroy a terror network in Pakistan that poses a threat to India. Arjun Rampal and Ranveer engaged in a fierce confrontation in the movie as well. Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi are also featured in Dhurandhar 2.

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