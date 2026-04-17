Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh starrer is Rs 4 crore away from OVERTAKING Pushpa 2's lifetime earnings

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 crosses 1,100 crore in India and nears 1,738 crore worldwide. The film tops Week 4 earnings records, surpassing Pushpa 2, even as collections slow in the final run.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its successful theatrical run, surpassing Rs 1,100 crore at the Indian box office and setting a new record for the highest fourth-week receipts. With a discernible decline in revenues on Day 29, the Aditya Dhar film seems to have slowed down at the box office. The movie made about Rs 3.40 crore net on its fifth Thursday, falling short of Rs 5 crore for the first time in its run, according to preliminary estimates from Sacnilk.

The day's gross revenues, which were projected to be around Rs 4.04 crore, were likewise low.

Also Read Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 27: Ranveer Singh starrer becomes 4th highest grosser Indian movie globally

The movie ended its fourth week with a total of Rs 54.70 crore, despite the downturn. This is the first week since its earnings have dropped below Rs 100 crore, indicating a slow tapering following an exceptional start.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 30

As of Day 30, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 656 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.11 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,320.62 Cr and total India net to ₹1,103.23 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Week 4 haul beats Pushpa 2

The movie's fourth-week total of Rs 54.70 crore helped it place second on the list of the highest-earning movies for Week 4. With this revenue, the movie was able to surpass the Rs 53.75 crore earned by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 to overtake Pushpa 2's lifetime earnings

With a total of Rs 1,738 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is currently just Rs 4 crore away from surpassing the record set by Pushpa 2 and becoming the second-highest-grossing movie ever. To secure the top rank, it will still need to surpass Baahubali 2's anticipated Rs 1,788 crore in revenue.

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