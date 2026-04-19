Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller SLOWS as Bhoot Bangla impacts earnings

Dhurandhar 2 slows at the box office on Day 31 despite crossing 1300 crore in India, as Bhooth Bangla impacts collections.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 31: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, had a phenomenal opening four weeks at the box office, becoming one of the year's biggest triumphs. The picture was mostly unstoppable, continually attracting people to theatres. However, its momentum looks to be waning with the release of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 grossed ₹4.65 crore as of the last report. The film has lost pace at the box office, with a tiny increase compared to Friday's gross of ₹2.70 crore. However, this was expected since today being Saturday. So far, India has collected ₹1328.46 crore in gross and ₹1110.47 crore in net revenue.

The release of Bhooth Bangla has had an influence on the box office for Dhurandhar 2. The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu grossed over ₹15 crore on Saturday, its second day in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 beats several box office successes

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime India receipts of RRR (₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (₹646 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (₹859.70 crore), and other significant blockbusters like as Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, and Animal. The film made history earlier this month by becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve ₹1000 crore at the Indian box office.

More about Dhurandhar 2

With paid premieres on March 18, Dhurandhar 2 opened in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all other South Indian languages. Ranveer Singh portrayed an Indian spy who ascends through Pakistan's criminal underworld while he conducts gang infiltration operations in Lyari to dismantle a terrorist network which attacks India. The film depicted secret intelligence missions that operated during terrorist attacks and international political developments which included the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 Parliament Attack and the Kandahar airliner hijacking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

His training to become Hamza Ali Mazari was depicted in the sequel. It advances the plot by depicting him seizing control of Lyari's power structure while attempting to destroy a terror network in Pakistan that poses a threat to India. Arjun Rampal and Ranveer engaged in a fierce confrontation in the movie as well. Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi are also featured in Dhurandhar 2.

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