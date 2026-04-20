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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh starrer DOMINATES as Bhoot Bangla shows strong momentum

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's film earns 1,756.64 crore worldwide, dominates fifth weekend, and competes with Bhoot Bangla while chasing Pushpa 2 records.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 20, 2026 9:30 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh starrer DOMINATES as Bhoot Bangla shows strong momentum
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 32

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 32: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is a box office success. The film has shattered several box office records and joined the Rs. 1000 crore club. Since no major movie was released, the movie enjoyed a smooth run at the box office. Despite the release of the Akshay Kumar film, Dhurandhar 2 has done well at the box office during its fifth weekend, and last Friday, Bhooth Bangla reached the big screens.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 32

On Sunday, day 32, the film brought in Rs. 5.20 crore, bringing the total for the fifth weekend to Rs. 12.55 crore. In India, Dhurandhar 2 has earned an outstanding sum of Rs. 1,115.67 crore net. It is now the highest-grossing Bollywood movie.

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The Ranveer Singh film has made an incredible Rs. 1,756.64 crore globally.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh starrer is Rs 4 crore away from OVERTAKING Pushpa 2's lifetime earnings

Dhurandhar 2 broke these records

Dhurandhar 2 is ranked third in terms of global gross collection. It must surpass movies like Dangal and Baahubali 2. Nonetheless, the Aditya Dhar film ranks second in terms of net collections in India.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is the top film, earning Rs. 1,234.10 crore. To surpass Pushpa 2 at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 still has to earn Rs. 118.43 crore. Let's wait and see if Ranveer Singh's film will beat Allu Arjun's film's lifetime collection.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhoot Bangla

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla made an amazing Rs 58 crore in its fifth weekend, while Dhurandhar 2 made an estimated Rs 12 crore. To give Dhurandhar 2 an unchallenged run at the box office, the producers reportedly delayed the film's release by one week at the request of distributors. The movie had an extra edge at the box office by waiting until the excitement around it subsided.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 32 Dhurandhar 2 Records