Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 33: Ranveer Singh's film SLOWS, falls short of Baahubali 2 global record

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh's film slows down, reaches 1,758 crore worldwide, and struggles to beat Baahubali 2 amid competition from Bhoot Bangla.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 33: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is presently nearing the end of its box office run. The film has already set key benchmarks for Indian cinema, particularly Bollywood, and has completed 30 days globally. However, its prospects of unseating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as the second-highest-grossing Indian picture internationally look to be dwindling.

Also Read Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh starrer DOMINATES as Bhoot Bangla shows strong momentum

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 33

The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh is presently in its fifth week and has slipped to single-digit daily revenues. On its fifth Monday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 1.62 crore nett in India and Rs 0.40 crore outside, bringing its 33-day total to Rs 1,117.29 crore nett in India and Rs 1,758.96 crore gross globally.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

With a lifetime global gross of Rs 1,810.60 crore, Baahubali 2, which was released in 2017, continues to be a challenging standard. It currently appears doubtful that Dhurandhar 2 will achieve that number, given the present trend and the lack of double-digit daily totals worldwide.

For nine years, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has been the second-highest-grossing Indian movie. Dangal, which earned Rs 2,070 crore globally thanks in large part to its success in China, still holds the top rank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 faces Bhoot Bangla challenge

Bhooth Bangla, which stars Akshay Kumar, is a new rival to Dhurandhar 2 in theatres. Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun all play significant parts in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. On March 19, the movie opened in theatres.

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