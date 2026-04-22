Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster roars past Rs 1119 crore, o...
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster roars past Rs 1119 crore, outsmarts Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: The film featuring is showing no sign of slowing down. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi in key roles.
By: Divya Pal |
Published: April 22, 2026 8:31 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 34
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 24: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's much-appreciated film continues its unstoppable box office run. Such has been its impact that the film has raced past an impressive Rs 1119 crore worldwide. Even though it has faced strong competition from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, nothing has deterred the action-packed blockbuster from losing its firm grip. According to trade analysts, the film's gripping storyline, incredible performances among other aspects have played a key role in contributing to its success. The film’s dominance at box office also highlights Ranveer Singh’s star power and pull.