Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh-Rakesh Bedi starrer BEATS Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to be UK’s biggest Indian grosser

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Aditya Dhar's much-appreciated spy thriller continues to do well at box office. BollywoodLife tells you how much the blockbuster - featuring Ranveer Singh as the lead - performed on day 35.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s much-loved film is honestly on a roll at the box office right now. To be honest, it deserves it too. The film has everything it takes to be a blockbuster. From flawless direction and acting, gripping plot to action sequences, and soulful and unforgettable songs - Dhurandhar 2 has been successful in keeping audiences hooked. And going by the money it continues to rake in, the film won't stop its impact anytime soon. While it is clear that Ranveer Singh’s star power has done serious heavy lifting here, we tell you how much the film earned on day 35. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller raked in £4.388 million (about ₹55.55 crore) in the UK. With this amount, it has raced past Pathaan’s lifetime UK total of £4.380 million. With this, it has marked a massive achievement for the film’s overseas performance.

Also Read Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh starrer DOMINATES as Bhoot Bangla shows strong momentum

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 35 update

Going by the trade website Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 1.37 crore net in India on Wednesday. This means, the film witnessed a dip and its domestic total collection amounted to Rs 1120.76 crore net. On Monday, the film had earned Rs 1.62 crore, followed by a better collection - Rs 2.10 crore - on Tuesday. On Friday, the film managed to earn Rs 2.70 crore. Over the weekend Rs 9.85 crore. Of this, it earned Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.20 crore on Sunday.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn in first week?

Dhurandhar 2 had hit theatres on March 19 and collected Rs 674.17 crore in its first week. The second week saw a dip in its collections which amounted to Rs 263.65 crore. During the third week, the film witnessed further drop and its collection stood at Rs 110.60 crore. By fourth week, it earned Rs 54.70 crore.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

When is Dhurandhar 2 releasing on OTT?

If recent reports are anything to go by, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to arrive soon on OTT. Aditya Dhar's film has managed to bag a massive Rs 155 crore digital deal with JioHotstar. With this feat, the film has emerged as one of the huge OTT acquisitions for a Hindi film. For the unversed, the first instalment was released on Netflix. Recent reports also suggest that Dhurandhar 2 will begin to stream in late May or early June 2026.

Why did Akshay Kumar call Dhurandhar a 'great film'?

In a recent chat with PTI, Akshay shared his opinion on Dhurandhar, and said Bhooth Bangla is different from Ranveer Singh-starrer. "There are different kinds of films being made. Dhurandhar is a great film, I've seen it. This (Bhoot Bangla) is a different film. Dhurandhar is an adult film, this (Bhoot Bangla) is for kids and families. When we made this film, we didn't look at what the current trend is. We rather looked at whether the story was good or not, and accordingly, we made this film. We never thought about the trend," Akshay told PTI in an interview.

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