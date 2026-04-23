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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh-Rakesh Bedi starrer storms past Rs 1,341 crore in India

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller - which features Ranveer Singh and Rakesh Bedi in key roles - continues to rake in the moolah.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: April 23, 2026 12:27 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh-Rakesh Bedi starrer storms past Rs 1,341 crore in India
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Dhurandhar: The Revenge - which has been directed by Aditya Dhar was released over a month back. Nonetheless, the film continues to enjoy an impressive run at the box office. Even though Ranveer Singh-starrer faces competition from Priyadarshan's film Bhooth Bangla, it has been successful in raking in the moolah.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Rakesh Bedi Ranveer Singh