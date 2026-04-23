Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Ranveer Singh-Rakesh Bedi starrer storms past Rs 1,341 crore in India

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller - which features Ranveer Singh and Rakesh Bedi in key roles - continues to rake in the moolah.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 36: Dhurandhar: The Revenge - which has been directed by Aditya Dhar was released over a month back. Nonetheless, the film continues to enjoy an impressive run at the box office. Even though Ranveer Singh-starrer faces competition from Priyadarshan's film Bhooth Bangla, it has been successful in raking in the moolah.

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