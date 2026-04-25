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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller DEFIES odds in week 6 despite low occupancy, earns Rs 1124 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Day 37 box office: The spy thriller earns 1.60 crore, taking India net to 1,124.24 crore and worldwide total to 1,768.66 crore in its sixth week.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 25, 2026 8:05 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller DEFIES odds in week 6 despite low occupancy, earns Rs 1124 crore
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Even in its sixth week at the Indian box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is demonstrating impressive survival. Despite competition from recent blockbusters like Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, the spy thriller, released on March 19, 2026, continues to draw crowds. Dhurandhar 2 has collected a net of ₹1.60 Cr across 2,699 shows on day 37, reports Sacnilk. While the numbers are still coming in, these figures bring the film's India net collection to Rs 1,124.24 crore. Meanwhile, the total India gross collections are currently valued at a whopping Rs 1,345.66 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 37

According to the industry tracker, overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 37, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 423.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,768.66 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 theatre occupancy

A significant decline in occupancy is anticipated after 37 days at the box office. The occupancy reached its lowest point of 7.00% according to Sacnilk on day 37. The total results will change because the afternoon, evening, and night shows will add to the existing data which currently shows only the morning concerts with 7.00% occupancy.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office journey so far

The movie made Rs 102.55 crore on its first day of release after earning Rs 43 crore in previews. The launch weekend reached its highest point because theatres operated at over 70% capacity, while they generated more than Rs 100 crore revenue on both days. The first week ended with a total of Rs 674.17 crore.

The second week of the show ended with official statistics which reached a total of Rs 263.65 crore. Week 3 ended at Rs 110.60 crore despite a slow decline in revenue. The movie made Rs 54.70 crore in week four despite a significant decline in box office receipts.

The movie reached its fifth week conclusion with Rs 19.52 crore after achieving its lowest single-day revenue of Rs 1.55 crore on day 36.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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