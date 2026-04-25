Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh's film EYES Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2's lifetime records

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster earns Rs 1,346 crore India gross and continues its record chase against Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: The box office success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has continued for more than five weeks since its theatrical release. The Ranveer Singh film, which premiered on March 19 2026, has maintained its success and remains one of the top movies of the year. The movie has completed 37 days in theatres since its release and continued to draw viewers as of Friday, April 24. At present, the film stands as the third most successful Indian film in history while it pursues two significant cinematic achievements. The film plans to surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which achieved Rs 1 788 06 crore in worldwide earnings and to compete with Pushpa 2: The Rule for the highest domestic box office record.

The film has maintained its position despite facing new competition from Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and the ongoing IPL season. The movie maintains its popularity through positive audience reviews and people returning to watch and its social media content is spreading rapidly.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 38

The early estimates from Sacnilk show that the film had 640 active screenings on Day 38 and earned Rs 0.30 crore net up to that point. The total gross collection in India has reached Rs 1346.01 crore, while the total net collections in India amount to Rs 1,124.54 crore. The final figures for the day remain pending for announcement.

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover agent in Karachi who disguises himself as Hamza Ali Mazari in the movie. The storyline, which picks up right from the 2025 original, continues his quest as it approaches a fatal turning point. R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun are among the cast members. It is one of the longest major Indian theatrical films, clocking in at 229 minutes, or over four hours. It has a CBFC U/A accreditation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Furthermore, the film received modest legal examination over the rights to the "Oye Oye" song, but this did not deter its box office success. To maximize the theatrical window and pursue the Pushpa 2 record, the makers have delayed the OTT release until mid-May 2026.

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