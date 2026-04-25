ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh's film EYES Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2's life...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh's film EYES Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2's lifetime records

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster earns Rs 1,346 crore India gross and continues its record chase against Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 25, 2026 12:01 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh's film EYES Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2's lifetime records
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 38

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: The box office success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has continued for more than five weeks since its theatrical release. The Ranveer Singh film, which premiered on March 19 2026, has maintained its success and remains one of the top movies of the year. The movie has completed 37 days in theatres since its release and continued to draw viewers as of Friday, April 24. At present, the film stands as the third most successful Indian film in history while it pursues two significant cinematic achievements. The film plans to surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which achieved Rs 1 788 06 crore in worldwide earnings and to compete with Pushpa 2: The Rule for the highest domestic box office record.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller DEFIES odds in week 6 despite low occupancy, earns Rs 1124 crore

The film has maintained its position despite facing new competition from Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and the ongoing IPL season. The movie maintains its popularity through positive audience reviews and people returning to watch and its social media content is spreading rapidly.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 35: Ranveer Singh-Rakesh Bedi starrer BEATS Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to be UK’s biggest Indian grosser

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 38

The early estimates from Sacnilk show that the film had 640 active screenings on Day 38 and earned Rs 0.30 crore net up to that point. The total gross collection in India has reached Rs 1346.01 crore, while the total net collections in India amount to Rs 1,124.54 crore. The final figures for the day remain pending for announcement.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster roars past Rs 1119 crore, outsmarts Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla

About Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover agent in Karachi who disguises himself as Hamza Ali Mazari in the movie. The storyline, which picks up right from the 2025 original, continues his quest as it approaches a fatal turning point. R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun are among the cast members. It is one of the longest major Indian theatrical films, clocking in at 229 minutes, or over four hours. It has a CBFC U/A accreditation.

Furthermore, the film received modest legal examination over the rights to the "Oye Oye" song, but this did not deter its box office success. To maximize the theatrical window and pursue the Pushpa 2 record, the makers have delayed the OTT release until mid-May 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 38 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 38 Dhurandhar 2 Records