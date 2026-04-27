Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 39: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film continues DREAM RUN, earns Rs 1777 crore globally

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 remains strong on Day 39, crossing Rs 1,130 crore India net and reaching Rs 1,777 crore worldwide despite Bhooth Bangla and Michael competition.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39: Dhurandhar 2 was announced during 2025 after the first film achieved success and created high expectations from fans who wanted to see the next franchise instalment. The cinema release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge occurred in 2026 and fulfilled all promotional expectations to become one of the most successful films at the box office during that year. The film, which starred Ranveer Singh as its main character, achieved outstanding box office results during its opening day and maintained strong performance throughout its initial two weeks. The film created a historical achievement by becoming the first Hindi production to achieve net earnings of ₹1000 crore in India.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39

The film maintains its ability to draw viewers into theatres even after existing in cinemas for more than 30 days. The film Dhurandhar 2 maintains its box office performance after 39 days while competing with both Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and Jaafar Jackson's Michael. The film achieved a significant increase in box office revenue during its sixth weekend, which demonstrates that viewers continue to show strong interest in the movie. The Aditya Dhar directorial produced earnings of ₹3.40 crore on Day 39, according to Sacnilk.

The total earnings increased by 13 per cent when compared to the Saturday earnings, which reached ₹3 crore. The revenue originated from 2,988 theatre performances throughout India. The total revenue during the sixth weekend of the film reached ₹6.40 crore. The total India net collection now stands at an impressive ₹1,130.59 crore. The domestic gross collection has now reached ₹1,353.27 crore. These statistics enhance its status as one of the most successful Hindi films in history.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

The movie is experiencing successful financial performance in international markets. The international earnings of the film reached ₹424.25 crore after it received an additional ₹0.50 crore on Day 39. The film now stands at a total worldwide gross collection of ₹1,777 crore. The total now approaches the upcoming milestone of ₹1,780 crore.

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2

The Sunday box office clash saw Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla take the lead while Dhurandhar 2 maintained its performance. The horror-comedy reached its tenth day by adding more than ₹12 crore to its cumulative total. The biopic about Michael Jackson's life, which stars Jaafar, started its third day by earning ₹5.50 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 continues to demonstrate its box office strength despite facing fresh competition.

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