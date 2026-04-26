Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 39: Ranveer Singh's BLOCKBUSTER nears Rs 1130 crore despite Bhooth Bangla, Michael clash

Dhurandhar 2 box office Day 39: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster nears Rs 1,130 crore India net despite competition from Bhooth Bangla and Michael.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 39: Even after 38 days in theatres, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is still making money. Though Dhurandhar 2 has stiff competition from the Bollywood movie Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, the Hollywood film, Michael Jackson's biography, named Michael, has been struggling at the box office. The statistics have dipped, but on Saturday, the film experienced a tremendous rise, bringing the Indian net collection closer to Rs 1,130 crore and the global total to Rs 1,780 crore.

Let's have a look at how much Dhurandhar 2 earned on its day 39 (sixth Sunday).

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 39

As of Day 39, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 12 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.01 crore, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,349.15 Cr and total India net to ₹1,127.15 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Dhurandhar 2 box office day 38

According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's directed film grossed Rs 2.95 crore on its sixth Saturday, day 38. With Saturday's revenues, India's net collection now stands at Rs 1,127.14 crore, while the gross domestic collection has reached Rs 1,349.13 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

Furthermore, the global collection on day 38 was at Rs 1772 crore. This is based on a mix of total domestic profits and abroad collection of Rs 423.75 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Michael vs Bhooth Bangla

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla topped the charts with Rs 10.75 crore. On the other side, the much-anticipated Hollywood movie, Michael Jackson's biopic Michael, grossed Rs 5 crore. With this, the movie has made Rs 10.30 crore in only two days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Speaking about these two films, Bhooth Bangla has Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and others in key parts, while Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Miles Teller.

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