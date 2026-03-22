Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film remains UNSTOPPABLE, nears Rs 400 crore

Dhurandhar 2 had a stormy start at the box office. Within just few days of release, the film collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhurandhar 2, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, is Ranveer Singh's comeback film. Ranveer plays the role of Pakistani spy Hamza Ali Mazari in the film. The film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film's story, strong performances, and excellent direct being liked by the audience. Dhurandhar 2 had a stormy start at the box office. Let’s take a look at its box office collection.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day-wise Collection

According to reports by Sacnilk, on the first day, the film earned Rs 102.55 crore from opening tickets and paid previews in India. It collected Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2, Rs 113 crore on Day 3. According to Saccnilk, by 11 pm, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 14.82 crore on Day 4. Overall, the film's net collection has reached Rs 354.09 crore. The gross collection of Ranveer Singh’s starrer is Rs 422.03 crore. On the fourth day, the Hindi version of the film collected Rs 13.72 crore, the Tamil version scored Rs 0.34 crore, and the Telugu version collected Rs 0.76 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 occupancy records

According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 recorded a total occupancy of 79.73% on Saturday. The attendance was 61.15 percent in the morning show, 82.62 percent in the afternoon, 84.08 percent in the evening, and 91.08 percent in the night show. This record shows that the popularity of the film is continuously increasing in every field, and the audience is excited to watch the film in theatres.

Did Dhurandhar 2 hint at Part 3 in the end credits?

During the end credits of the film, director Aditya Dhar hinted in a post that the audience should not leave their seats until the credits end. This post-credits scene has raised expectations of Part 3 among some viewers. At the end of the film, it is hinted that the story is not over yet, and further challenges for Hamza can be shown.

All about Dhurandhar 2

In Dhurandhar 2, an Indian intelligence agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political forces, avenges the 26/11 attacks, and confronts major threats. The film was shot back-to-back with the first part. Principal photography began in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and was completed in October 2025. The film was shot in Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Thailand, where some locations were shown as Pakistan sets.

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