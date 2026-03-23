Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie passes weekend test, crosses Rs 400 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, crosses 450 crore in India, beating major box office records while receiving mixed reviews from critics and celebrities.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is doing incredibly well at the Indian box office. Released on March 19 (with paid previews on March 18), the movie has already crossed ₹450 crore in India and is still going strong with high audience turnout. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film earned ₹114.85 crore on Sunday alone. This brings its total domestic collection to ₹454.12 crore and counting.

Dhurandhar 2 beats these blockbusters

With this, the film has beaten the lifetime collections of some major blockbusters. It has gone past Aamir Khan’s Dangal (₹387 crore), which held the record for years, as well as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali, which earned around ₹421 crore.

Dhurandhar2 Sunday occupancy

The film had a massive start, earning ₹43 crore from previews and opening at ₹102.55 crore on Thursday. It collected ₹80.72 crore on Friday and ₹113 crore on Saturday, with very high theatre occupancy. On Sunday, it continued its strong run with around 77% occupancy and was expected to perform even better than Saturday.

Dhurandhar 2 receives mixed reactions

The film has received mixed reactions from celebrities. Some have praised it highly- Mahesh Babu called it “spectacular,” while Allu Arjun described it as “patriotism with swag.” Shilpa Shetty appreciated Ranveer’s performance, calling him a “Babbar Sher.” Others like Rishab Shetty also praised its intensity. However, some critics, including actor Ramya and Prakash Raj, have called it “propaganda.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh along with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. It has been released in Hindi as well as several South Indian languages.

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