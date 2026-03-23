ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie passes weekend test, cro...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie passes weekend test, crosses Rs 400 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, crosses 450 crore in India, beating major box office records while receiving mixed reviews from critics and celebrities.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 23, 2026 6:01 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie passes weekend test, crosses Rs 400 crore
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is doing incredibly well at the Indian box office. Released on March 19 (with paid previews on March 18), the movie has already crossed ₹450 crore in India and is still going strong with high audience turnout. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film earned ₹114.85 crore on Sunday alone. This brings its total domestic collection to ₹454.12 crore and counting.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh MOBBED by fans as he makes first appearance with Deepika Padukone amid film's success [Viral Video]

Dhurandhar 2 beats these blockbusters

With this, the film has beaten the lifetime collections of some major blockbusters. It has gone past Aamir Khan’s Dangal (₹387 crore), which held the record for years, as well as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali, which earned around ₹421 crore.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer OUTSHINES Pawan Kalyan’s film

Dhurandhar2 Sunday occupancy

The film had a massive start, earning ₹43 crore from previews and opening at ₹102.55 crore on Thursday. It collected ₹80.72 crore on Friday and ₹113 crore on Saturday, with very high theatre occupancy. On Sunday, it continued its strong run with around 77% occupancy and was expected to perform even better than Saturday.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film remains UNSTOPPABLE, nears Rs 400 crore

Dhurandhar 2 receives mixed reactions

The film has received mixed reactions from celebrities. Some have praised it highly- Mahesh Babu called it “spectacular,” while Allu Arjun described it as “patriotism with swag.” Shilpa Shetty appreciated Ranveer’s performance, calling him a “Babbar Sher.” Others like Rishab Shetty also praised its intensity. However, some critics, including actor Ramya and Prakash Raj, have called it “propaganda.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh along with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. It has been released in Hindi as well as several South Indian languages.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4 Dhurandhar 2 Records