Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 40: Did Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film SURPASS Baahubali 2's lifetime earnings?

Did Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 cross Baahubali 2 worldwide to become India's second-highest-grossing film? Day 40 collections push their total even higher. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 40: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, concluded its sixth weekend spectacularly. Despite competition from Bhooth Bangla and numerous other films, the high-octane spy thriller received tremendous footfalls this weekend and has now exceeded Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime profits, which have propelled it to the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the world.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still quite popular in India. The Ranveer Singh film made an estimated Rs 3.4 core on the sixth Sunday, day 39, thanks to high occupancy throughout the country. The movie's total domestic revenue reached an astounding Rs 1167.63 net and gross of Rs 1377.8 crore after earning Rs 8 crore net over the sixth weekend. The film has made an incredible 424 crore at the box office overseas, and its run is almost over. According to Koimoi, Dhurandhar 2's 39-day global box office collection currently stands at an astounding Rs 1801.8 crore when the Indian and international total is combined.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 40

As of Day 40, Dhurandhar 2 is currently running across 805 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.10 crore, as per Sacnilk's early report. This brings total India gross collections to ₹1,353.39 Cr and total India net to Rs 1,130.69 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Did Dhurandhar 2 beat Baahubali 2?

With a global total of Rs 1801.8 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1800 crore) to take second place among India's most-grossing films globally, according to Koimoi report. With Rs 2059.04 crore, Aamir Khan's Dangal now holds the top rank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Can it surpass Dangal?

Dhurandhar 2 will now complete its box office run in second place, while the next goal, Dangal, remains out of reach. If calculated, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller will require Rs 257.24 crore to dethrone Dangal and take the top place.

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