Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 40: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's BLOCKBUSTER nears Rs 1780 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 box office Day 40: Ranveer Singh's action thriller earns Rs 1,779.02 crore worldwide, inches close to Rs 1,780 crore despite Monday dip.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 40: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continued its impressive run at the box office, but like many films after a strong weekend, it saw a noticeable drop in collections on Monday. The action thriller, which is now in its sixth week, had benefited from the weekend rush despite competition from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla and Hollywood release Michael.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 40

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned around Rs 1.05 crore on Day 40 across 2,808 shows in India. This came after the film collected Rs 3 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.40 crore on Sunday. The Monday drop in collections occurred as predicted because the weekend surge built up to Sunday. The film sustained outstanding performance through the dip. The film sustained outstanding performance through the dip. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 1,131.64 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 1,354.52 crore. These are massive numbers and show the film’s strong hold at the box office even after more than a month in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

The overseas market has also contributed to the film's success at a significant level. The international box office of Dhurandhar 2 added approximately Rs 0.25 crore on its 40th day which represented a decrease from the previous day's Rs 0.50 crore. With this, the total overseas gross collection has climbed to Rs 424.50 crore. This takes the film’s worldwide gross total to Rs 1,779.02 crore. It narrowly missed the Rs 1,780 crore milestone, which it is expected to cross soon.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla vs Michael

Monday collections were not only lower for Dhurandhar 2, but for other films as well. Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla remained the top performer of the day, earning Rs 3.65 crore on its 11th day. Meanwhile, Jaafar Jackson’s Michael collected Rs 2.25 crore on its first Monday.

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About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film follows an undercover intelligence officer who undertakes dangerous missions linked to the 26/11 attacks while dealing with larger national threats.

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