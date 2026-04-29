Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 41: Amid Michael's massive success, Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s BLOCKBUSTER refuses to slow down; sees 28.6% growth

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 41: After the film witnessed a brief slump in weekday earnings, the film has started to show incredible growth. Read on to know about its day 41 box office collection.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 41: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 41: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to do well at box office even though it has entered its sixth week of release. Its power at the box office is enough to gauge how it won't slow down even after running for weeks in theatres. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film which features Ranveer Singh as the protagonist, has been winning hearts for its incredible story and impeccable performances. Strong word of mouth and repeat audiences have further helped the film in maintaining momentum even though several new releases have entered the market. Read on to know how it fared on day 41.

Dhurandhar 2 day 41 box office collection update

As reported by trade website Sacnilk.com, on day 41, the film has earned Rs 1.35 Cr across 2,925 shows (by 10 am.) This further highlights the 28.6% growth from day 40. For the unversed, thee film had reportedly earned net collection of Rs 1.05 Cr. The film's total India gross collections stand at Rs 1,356.07 Cr and total India net collections amount to Rs 1,132.99 Cr so far. Worldwide, the film collected Rs 0.25 Cr on Day 41. With this, its total overseas gross amounts to Rs 424.75 Cr so far. Therefore, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,780.82 Cr.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles, has been successful in racing ahead of the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2, and emerged as the top Indian grossers at the worldwide box office. By earning Rs 1801.8 crore gross, Dhurandhar 2 has successfully surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 (which stands at Rs 1800 crore gross). Being the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office is clearly no mean feat!

Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh to collaborate on next film?

According to a report published by Pinkvilla, director Aditya Dhar is getting busy with his next big project. The portal has now reported that the popular filmmaker - who continues to be lauded for Dhurandhar franchise- is currently focusing on a new idea and would be happy to convert it into a proper film. A source had told the portal that Aditya could also be taking the project on floors by March 2027. "Aditya Dhar has cracked an idea and is currently working on it. He’s excited about the concept and is developing it actively, with a plan to start the film by March 2027,” the source was quoted as saying by the portal. The film is currently in its early stage, and conversations are underway to get Ranveer Singh play the lead. If Ranveer agrees, this would undoubtedly be the most impressive collaborations of the year 2027.

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