Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 41: Ranveer Singh-starrer roars, 6th Tuesday earnings surge and beat Stree 2; worldwide collection nears Rs 1800 Cr

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 41: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh as protagonist, continues to do well at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 41: Ranveer Singh’s spy-actioner Dhurandhar will hit theatres in Japan on July 10. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-actioner features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Amid this news, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform well at the box office even as it gets closer to its OTT release date. Despite new releases, Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold strong at BO, and hasn’t had its earnings go below Rs 1 crore on any day even though it has entered its sixth week of release.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 41 update

On day 41 at the domestic box office, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 was successful in collecting Rs 1.30 crore from 2925 shows in India. As reported by Sacnilk, this performance on a sixth Tuesday proves the film's appeal among the audience, "particularly as it navigates a phase where most big-budget productions typically exhaust their theatrical run". The domestic net total of Dhurandhar 2 has now reached Rs 1,132.94 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 1,356.01 crore. This was a marginal spike from its collection on day 40 wherein the earnings stood at Rs 1.05 crore from 2808 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 40 update

According to Sacnilk, on Day 40, Dhurandhar collected a net of ₹2.60 Cr across 5,234 shows. With this, its total India gross collections amounted to Rs 972.21 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 810.60 Cr. Overseas, the film collected Rs 3.00 Cr on Day 40, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 293.00 Cr. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,265.21 Cr.

Dhurandhar to release in Japan

After proving to be a box office success in India, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar released in Japan on July 10 this year. The film’s producers Jio Studios took to social media to confirm the news. They shared a Japanese poster for the film and posted, “It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026.” Japanese viewers have shown immense interest in Indian movies in recent years, and Dhurandhar is expected to benefit from that trend.

Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh to collaborate on next film?

According to a report published by Pinkvilla, director Aditya Dhar is getting invested in his next big project. The portal has now reported that the filmmaker is currently thinking through a new concept and would be extremely delighted to convert it into a proper film. A source had told the portal that Aditya is expected to take the project on floors by March 2027. "Aditya Dhar has cracked an idea and is currently working on it. He’s excited about the concept and is developing it actively, with a plan to start the film by March 2027,” the source was quoted as saying by the portal. The film is currently in its early stage, and conversations are underway to get Ranveer Singh play the lead. If Ranveer agrees, this would undoubtedly be the most talked-about collaborations of the year 2027.

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