Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 47: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film STORMS past Rs 1139 crore, becomes 2nd highest grossing Indian movie

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Day 47 box office: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster crosses Rs 1139 crore India net, becomes second highest-grossing Indian film after beating Baahubali 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 47: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to impress even after more than six weeks in theatres. The Aditya Dhar-directed film has been breaking records almost every day since its release and has received a lot of praise for its gripping storytelling, sharp direction, powerful music, and strong performances from the entire cast.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 47

Even in its seventh week, the movie is still playing in several cinemas across the country. On its seventh Monday (Day 47), it collected a modest but decent Rs 0.50 crore net from 753 shows. With this addition, the film’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 1139.10 crore. Its worldwide gross has also climbed to Rs 1789.50 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2's lifetime collection

The movie has already crossed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, securing the second spot among the highest-grossing Indian films on Day 46 itself. However, it looks unlikely to overtake Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which remains at the top of the all-time list.

What’s really commendable is how well Dhurandhar 2 has held its ground. After a massive opening and strong weekend numbers, it has maintained a steady run even as newer films arrived. Audiences have particularly loved the high-octane spy drama, intense action sequences, and Ranveer Singh’s powerful performance as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

About Dhurandhar 2

The film also features a solid supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Danish Iqbal, Mustafa Ahmed, Gaurav Gera, Bimal Oberoi, Aditya Uppal, and others. Each actor has been appreciated for bringing depth to their characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge hit theatres on March 19, 2026, after special paid preview shows on March 17. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has turned out to be one of the biggest commercial successes in recent years.

The film achieved its Indian blockbuster status through its successful box office performance. The team celebrates a significant achievement because this accomplishment marks another major success in Ranveer Singh's career.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

