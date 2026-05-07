Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 48: Amid Raja Shivaji's release, Ranveer Singh-starrer earns over Rs 1790 crore worldwide

After Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 raced ahead of the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, how did the film perform on day 48?

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 48: Dhurandhar 2 has done well worldwide for multiple reasons. The Aditya Dhar-directorial - which features Ranveer Singh playing the protagonist - offers the viewers an interesting blend of mass appeal, flawless performances and compelling plot. The action in the sequel is bigger, and visuals so slick. Such was viewers' love for strong performances and catchy music, that both trended on social media. It also offers a mix of drama, humor, and action in a manner that works across cultures. Read on to know how the film worked on day 48 at box office.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 48

As reported by Sacnilk, on Day 48, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was able to collect a net of Rs 0.55 crore across 833 shows. With this, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2's total India gross collection amounted to Rs 1,363.99 Cr and total India net collections amounted to Rs 1,139.65 Cr. Worldwide, film earned a total of Rs 426.15 Cr in gross collections. With this, the film's total worldwide gross collection amounted to Rs 1,790.14 Cr.

Dhurandhar 2 smashes Baahubali 2 record

On day 47, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge managed to earn over Rs 1,789.52 crore in worldwide gross, even though it witnessed a 61.8% =dip in daily earnings from the previous day. With this, it successfully raced ahead of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to bag the second position among the highest-grossing Indian films. As reported by Sacnilk, the India gross amounted to Rs 1,363.37 crore and overseas earnings stood at Rs 426.15 crore.

Is Dhurandhar 2's recent achievement crucial for Hindi cinema?

The film’s recent achievement - wherein it surpassed Baahubali 2's earning - stood out because it didn't release in the Gulf countries or China. For the unversed, these are the two most important markets for Indian films. Since these territories were included in the collections of Dhurandhar 2, its gross has set a benchmark for Hindi cinema’s potential in international markets. According to analysts, with these releases, the total could have been much bigger than Rs 1,850 crore.

New releases give tough competition to Dhurandhar 2

Since Dhurandhar 2 is facing competition from Raja Shivaji and other new releases, its screen count and occupancy has seen a dip. Nonetheless, it has maintained its presence in several major multiplex chains and key cities including Bengaluru and Pune.

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