Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 49: Ranveer Singh starrer still DOMINATING with impressive hold

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh continues its blockbuster theatrical run, earning Rs 1,790.91 crore worldwide by Day 49 and holding strong even in its eighth week.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy drama Dhurandhar 2 is now heading into its eighth week in theatres. Released on March 19, the Aditya Dhar-directed film created a storm right from its opening day. It enjoyed a thunderous start at the box office and went on to deliver one of the strongest runs of 2026, becoming the year’s most talked-about Bollywood movie. Even as it nears the two-month mark, the film has crossed the massive Rs 1,790 crore mark worldwide, which is no small feat.

However, like most big films, the collections have started slowing down in the later weeks. Fresh competition from new Bollywood and Hollywood releases has affected its daily numbers. Still, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to hold its ground remarkably well.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 49

On Day 49, the movie collected a net of Rs 0.52 crore from 859 shows across India, according to Sacnilk. This takes its total India gross to Rs 1,364.61 crore and the India net collection to Rs 1,140.17 crore so far. Overseas, it added another Rs 0.05 crore on the same day, pushing its international gross to Rs 426.30 crore. The worldwide total now stands at Rs 1,790.91 crore. The film saw a minor 5.5% drop compared to Day 48’s collection of Rs 0.55 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 cast

With Ranveer Singh delivering a powerful performance in the lead role, the film also features a strong supporting cast including Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and several others in key roles.

About Dhurandhar 2

The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian undercover asset who infiltrates Pakistan under the identity of Hamza. His dangerous mission takes him deep into the country’s underworld and political circles as he works to eliminate high-profile targets. The blend of intense action, smart espionage, and patriotic thrill has clearly resonated with audiences across the country and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Even in its eighth week, Dhurandhar 2 is proving to be a rare long-distance runner, showing that strong word-of-mouth and a gripping storyline can keep a film alive at the ticket counters for weeks.

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