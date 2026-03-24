Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film BEATS KGF 2, Animal; crosses Rs 500 crore

Dhurandhar 2 races past 500 crore in record time despite a Monday slowdown. Starring Ranveer Singh, the blockbuster is now eyeing all-time hits like Pathaan and Dangal.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: After a massive opening weekend, Dhurandhar 2 slowed down a bit on Monday, which is normal once the weekend rush ends. Even so, it continued to earn strong numbers and held its momentum well. Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film made an impressive ₹454 crore net in India over its opening weekend. This included ₹43 crore just from paid previews, followed by three consecutive days of earning over ₹100 crore each—something no Hindi film has achieved before.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5

By Monday night, the film added around ₹45.92 crore more, taking its total India collection to about ₹500 crore. While footfall dropped compared to the weekend, morning show occupancy still stayed above 30%, which is considered very strong for a weekday.

Dhurandhar 2 beats these blockbusters

With this, Dhurandhar 2 has become the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹500 crore mark, beating records set by Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It is now close to overtaking the Hindi version of Baahubali 2, which earned ₹511 crore back in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The film has also already crossed the Hindi collections of KGF Chapter 2 (₹434 crore) and the total India earnings of 2.0 (₹404 crore). Next, it is aiming to beat recent big hits like Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal.

About Dhurandhar 2

The movie also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. It released on March 19 and is a sequel to the first Dhurandhar, which earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still running in theatres even after three months.

Looking ahead, many trade experts believe the sequel could even challenge the all-time record held by Dangal, which made ₹2070 crore globally.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more