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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film rockets past Rs 462 crore in five days to become BLOCKBUSTER hit

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to smash box office records, earning 462 crore in only five days and becoming one of the biggest movies in Hindi cinema.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 23, 2026 12:28 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film rockets past Rs 462 crore in five days to become BLOCKBUSTER hit
Dhurandhar 2 box office

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as a box office success which attracts large audiences throughout India. The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar received a strong start when it earned ₹145.55 crore from its initial preview and opening day ticket sales. On the second day, the film collected ₹80.72 crore, bringing the two-day net total to ₹226.27 crore. Day 3 saw ₹113 crore, and Sunday added another ₹114.85 crore, taking the opening weekend net total to an astonishing ₹454.12 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5

On its fifth day, Dhurandhar 2 is being shown across 7,729 screens nationwide and earned ₹7.89 crore, according to early estimates by Sacknilk. The film’s total India gross has now reached ₹551.28 crore, with a net collection of ₹462.01 crore. While the final domestic numbers are still being updated, it’s clear that the Ranveer Singh starrer is already one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

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About Dhurandhar 2

The movie also brings back Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, all of whom have received praise for their performances alongside Ranveer Singh.

Analysts expect that Dhurandhar 2 will reach the ₹1,000 crore milestone because of its successful opening. The film has become essential viewing for audiences nationwide because of its combination of celebrity cast, exciting plot, and intense fight sequences.

The audience which includes fans and box office analysts currently waits to discover whether the film will maintain its record-breaking performance during the next few days of continuous growing excitement which accompanies the spy thriller.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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