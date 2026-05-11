Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 54: Ranveer Singh film's India gross collection amounts to Rs 1,368.12 crore; worldwide earnings cross...

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 54: Ahead of the film's OTT debut, know how much it managed to earn on day 54. Read on to know about its worldwide collection so far.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 54: Ranveer Singh film's India gross collection amounts to Rs 1,368.12 crore, its worldwide earnings cross...

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection day 54: Dhurandhar 2 - featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role - is nearing the end of its theatrical run after enjoying an incredible run at the box office. The much-appreciated spy action drama has been directed by Aditya Dhar. Even though Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a gradual drop in collections, it managed to maintain a strong hold at the Hindi box office. Read on to know about its current earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 54 update

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Ranveer Singh's film is currently running across 75 shows and has managed to collect a net of Rs 0.01 Cr today (as of 10 am). This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1,368.12 Cr and total India net to Rs 1,143.10 Cr so far. The film's India final collections are yet to be reported.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection weekly update

As reported by Sacnilk, the film's revenue stood at Rs 674.17Cr during first week. In second week, the film's collection dropped to Rs 263.65Cr. In third and fourth week, the film's earnings amounted to Rs 110.60Cr and Rs 54.70Cr respectively. During week 5, the film's collection had dropped to Rs 19.52Cr, it further dropped to Rs 12.45 crore and Rs 5.58 crore during week 6 and 7 respectively.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 53 update

According to trade reports, the movie's collection has soared to Rs 1795 crore worldwide during its 8th weekend. Released on March 19, the film had earned Rs 1.10 crore on day 53 (8th Sunday), through 733 shows. This shows a 22.2 percent increase from Saturday’s net collection of Rs 0.90 crore. Following this, India's gross collection has risen to Rs 1,368.10 crore. The film's gross worldwide collection on Sunday has amounted to Rs 1,794.65 crore. This includes total overseas collection of Rs 426.55 crore. This was earned after the film added Rs 0.05 crore to the overseas revenue on day 53.

Is Dhurandhar 3 in works?

Amid massive speculations about the next part of the franchise, Jio Studios co-producer Jyoti Deshpande recently hinted that a surprise is being planned for fans. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Jyoti Deshpande said, “We're not done with Dhurandhar yet. We'll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There's something up our sleeves". Her statement has created massive excitement among fans. Many are already wondering if the third part in the franchise is already under production. Even though Jyoti Deshpande told viewers that there is more to the films, she did not divulge any details about the upcoming surprise.

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