Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 55: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer set to create MASSIVE record

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 55: Amid massive buzz around its OTT debut, we tell you how much the film managed to earn on day 55. Read further to know which record it will soon set.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 55: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer set to create MASSIVE record

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 emerged as one of the most talked-about films of 2026 even before it hit theatres. Whether it was the action-packed trailer or the gripping plot or its impeccable performances (which fans had witnessed in part 1), the film left fans excited ahead of its theatrical release. Dhurandhar 2 - which had hit theatres on March 19 - not only lived up to viewers' expectations but also emerged as a major box office blockbuster. After almost two months of its release, Dhurandhar 2 is still going strong worldwide. Amid the massive buzz around the film's OTT release, we tell you how its box office performance continues to leave an impact.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 55 update

According to the update published on Sacnilk.com at 10 am, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently being screened across 78 shows. The film has managed to collect a net of Rs 0.02 Cr Live today at 10 am. With this, the film has managed to brings its total India gross collection to Rs 1,368.54 Cr. The film's total India net has amounted to RS 1,143.46 Cr so far. Its India final collections are yet to be reported.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 54 update

According to SacNilk's early trend report, Ranveer Singh-starrer earned about Rs 0.35 crore from 726 shows on its 54th day of release. With this it registered a dip of 68.2 per cent from Sunday's net collection which amounted to Rs 1.10 crore. This brings the film's net collection in India stood at Rs 1143.44 crore, and its gross collection amounted to Rs 1368.52 crore. The report also mentioned that the film's overseas business on its 54th day amounted to Rs 0.03 crore, and brought its total overseas collection to Rs 426.58 crore. Even though the film saw a dip in collection, the film has finally reached Rs 1795.10 crore worldwide, a feat it has been trying to achieve for the past few days.

When will Dhurandhar 2 reach Rs 1800 cr worldwide?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 - which also features Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and others in key roles - has left an indelible impact the box office in 54 days of its release. Now, the film is nearing Rs 1800 crore mark. To achieve this number, it will need just Rs 5 crore more. It remains to be seen if this film can achieve this milestone of Rs 1800 crore or not amid the massive buzz of its OTT release.

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