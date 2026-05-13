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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 56: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller remains UNSTOPPABLE

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh continues its remarkable box office journey even after 56 days in theatres, crossing Rs 1,143 crore net in India while staying strong amid fresh competition and controversy.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 13, 2026 1:59 PM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 box office

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 56: Dhurandhar 2 has turned out to be a game-changer for several Bollywood careers. The film has successfully revived the fortunes of stars like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. For quite some time, many of these actors were struggling to find solid hits, but Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has put them back on top. Suddenly, everyone in the industry wants to work with them again.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 56

Even after 56 days in theatres, the movie is refusing to slow down completely. While the daily collections have naturally dropped, people are still showing up to watch it. On Day 56 (Wednesday), Dhurandhar 2 had collected around ₹5 lakh by noon from 237 shows. According to Sacnilk, it added a net of ₹0.07 crore by the end of the day from 295 shows. This takes the total India gross to ₹1,369.06 crore and net collection to ₹1,143.91 crore so far.

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The film did decent business on Tuesday, raking in ₹40 lakh, but Wednesday saw the usual weekday dip, falling below one crore. Still, it’s holding its own and giving tough competition to newer releases like Bhoot Bangla and Raja Shivaji.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 54: Ranveer Singh film's India gross collection amounts to Rs 1,368.12 crore; worldwide earnings cross...

Dhurandhar 2 controversy

In other news, the film was recently dragged into a controversy when filmmaker Santosh Kumar accused the makers of script theft. The matter went to court, and the Mumbai High Court has now ruled in favour of Aditya Dhar. The court took strong exception to Santosh Kumar calling him a “thief” and asked him to apologise. Reports say Santosh Kumar has submitted his apology, and this development has delighted fans of Dhurandhar 2.

With such strong word-of-mouth and impressive lifetime numbers, the film continues to be one of the biggest success stories of 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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