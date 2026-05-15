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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 57: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller maintains IMPRESSIVE hold despite late-stage slowdown

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh continues its remarkable box office run after 57 days in theatres, nearing Rs 1,800 crore worldwide while also building strong excitement for the upcoming third installment.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 15, 2026 6:32 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 57: Ranveer Singh and Rakesh Bedi starrer Dhurandhar 2 has completed 57 days at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the big-budget spy drama continues to chug along steadily even in its late stages.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

The film made its digital debut for international audiences on Netflix on May 14, 2026. However, Indian viewers will have to wait a little longer for its OTT release. On the theatrical front, Dhurandhar 2 added another ₹0.35 crore on its 57th day (Thursday). According to Sacnilk, the movie collected this amount from 735 shows, marking a 5.4% drop from the previous day’s ₹0.37 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 56: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller remains UNSTOPPABLE

With this, the film’s India gross collection has climbed to ₹1,369.84 crore, while the India net collection now stands at ₹1,144.56 crore. Overseas, it earned an additional ₹0.02 crore, taking its international total to ₹426.67 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at ₹1,796.51 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 49: Ranveer Singh starrer still DOMINATING with impressive hold

Growing buzz around Dhurandhar 3

Despite being in its ninth week, the film is showing remarkable stamina. What’s more exciting is the growing buzz around Dhurandhar 3. The creators provided their first major indication about future work in the franchise which created excitement among fans. The announcement which showed no official details about the plot and cast and shooting schedule and release date has generated huge anticipation.

Dhurandhar 2 has become one of the most successful projects of 2026 because it maintains a dedicated fan base and achieves impressive viewership numbers.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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