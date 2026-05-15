Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 57: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller maintains IMPRESSIVE hold despite late-stage slowdown

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh continues its remarkable box office run after 57 days in theatres, nearing Rs 1,800 crore worldwide while also building strong excitement for the upcoming third installment.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 57: Ranveer Singh and Rakesh Bedi starrer Dhurandhar 2 has completed 57 days at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the big-budget spy drama continues to chug along steadily even in its late stages.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

The film made its digital debut for international audiences on Netflix on May 14, 2026. However, Indian viewers will have to wait a little longer for its OTT release. On the theatrical front, Dhurandhar 2 added another ₹0.35 crore on its 57th day (Thursday). According to Sacnilk, the movie collected this amount from 735 shows, marking a 5.4% drop from the previous day’s ₹0.37 crore.

With this, the film’s India gross collection has climbed to ₹1,369.84 crore, while the India net collection now stands at ₹1,144.56 crore. Overseas, it earned an additional ₹0.02 crore, taking its international total to ₹426.67 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at ₹1,796.51 crore.

Growing buzz around Dhurandhar 3

Despite being in its ninth week, the film is showing remarkable stamina. What’s more exciting is the growing buzz around Dhurandhar 3. The creators provided their first major indication about future work in the franchise which created excitement among fans. The announcement which showed no official details about the plot and cast and shooting schedule and release date has generated huge anticipation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 has become one of the most successful projects of 2026 because it maintains a dedicated fan base and achieves impressive viewership numbers.

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